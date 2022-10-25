Fentanyl disguised as candy has some parents concerned this Halloween

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 12,000 fentanyl pills were found at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday packed into candy boxes and with Halloween just around the corner, some families are worried.

Experts say candy should be double-checked for signs of tampering such as ripped packaging or pinholes and kids should only eat commercially prepared snacks.

Brynn Carrigan, the director of Kern County Public Health Services says the likelihood of finding fentanyl in your kids' Halloween baskets is low but not impossible.

“We’ve been seeing information on the news and through law enforcement that they have seen that there has been some adulterated candy with fentanyl or could be with other dangerous products as well."

Experts say awareness should be the first priority for parents on Halloween but if you suspect someone may be experiencing a fentanyl overdose you can use Narcan to offset the effects of the drug.

