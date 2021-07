BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The CHP reports an early morning crash has resulted in a fatality on Highway 43 just north of Panama Lane.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. after officers say a big rig crashed into a tree and caught fire.

All lanes are blocked this morning and drivers are urged to avoid the area. Officers recommend Stockdale Hwy as a detour to access I-5 this morning.

We have a news crew en route to the scene and we will provide more information on this crash as it becomes available.