Fifth Jersey Mike's Subs opening in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Jersey Mike's Subs is opening its fifth Bakersfield location next week, just days after the fourth location celebrated its grand opening.

The newest location on Coffee Road near Stockdale Highway is celebrating with a free sub fundraiser in support of the CSUB Roadrunner Scholarship Fund.

The location opens next Wednesday, January 24 and the fundraiser will run until Sunday, January 28.

The restaurant is circulating 5,000 coupons that offer a free sub for a $2 donation.