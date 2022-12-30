Final look at gas prices this year

Watch Now
Posted at 7:22 AM, Dec 30, 2022
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A final look at gas prices during 2022.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), unless a major change happens tomorrow, the national average is looking to end the year at around $3.18 a gallon. California's average is an estimated $4.39.

The Kern County average is about 10 cents higher, at $4.52 for a gallon of unleaded. As always, there is at least one local gas station that's significantly cheaper. According to gasbuddy.com, the Fastrip on Airport Drive in Oildale has a gallon of unleaded as low as $3.47.

