Fire crews battling building fire near Ming Avenue and S. Chester Avenue

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 62°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Fire crews are battling a building fire in south Bakersfield.
The blaze broke out just before 10 p.m. near Ming Avenue and S. Chester Avenue.
Radio traffic from firefighters said crews were battling a fully involved attic fire.
UPDATE: Viewer video shows huge flames at building fire near Ming Ave. & S. Chester Ave. @23ABCNews has a crew on the way. pic.twitter.com/Nm6fekDvvW— Jessica Harrington (@Jessica23ABC) April 10, 2018
UPDATE: Viewer video shows huge flames at building fire near Ming Ave. & S. Chester Ave. @23ABCNews has a crew on the way. pic.twitter.com/Nm6fekDvvW
23ABC has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
Fire crews are battling a building fire in south Bakersfield.
After a dismal winter for rain Kern County, a wet month of March impacted the Kern River Valley in more ways than one.
There were over 2 billion data records affected by cyber-attacks in 2017 and recently 87 million Facebook users affected by a breach…