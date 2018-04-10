Fire crews battling building fire near Ming Avenue and S. Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Fire crews are battling a building fire in south Bakersfield.

The blaze broke out just before 10 p.m. near Ming Avenue and S. Chester Avenue.

Radio traffic from firefighters said crews were battling a fully involved attic fire.

UPDATE: Viewer video shows huge flames at building fire near Ming Ave. & S. Chester Ave. @23ABCNews has a crew on the way. pic.twitter.com/Nm6fekDvvW — Jessica Harrington (@Jessica23ABC) April 10, 2018

