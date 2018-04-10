Fire crews battling building fire near Ming Avenue and S. Chester Avenue

Jessica Harrington
10:37 PM, Apr 9, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Fire crews are battling a building fire in south Bakersfield. 

The blaze broke out just before 10 p.m. near Ming Avenue and S. Chester Avenue. 

Radio traffic from firefighters said crews were battling a fully involved attic fire. 

23ABC has a crew on the way. Check back for updates. 

