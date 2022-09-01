Fire crews put out brush fire near 24th St. bridge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield city and Kern County fire crews put out a brush fire early Thursday morning that was burning in the middle of the Kern River near the 24th Street bridge.

Officials said they received reports of a fire just after 3 a.m. burning on an island in the middle of the Kern River, just north of the 24th Street bridge.

Because there was no water in the river, the flames were contained to a small area of heavy brush and trees.

Officials haven't determined the cause of the fire.