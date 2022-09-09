Watch Now
Fire destroys Fallas Discount Store in Southwest Bakersfield

Fallas Discount Store Fire, September 9, 2022
A massive blaze has demolished at least one business in Southwest Bakersfield and is threatening another. The fire broke out before 7 a.m. Friday morning at White and Hughes lanes completely taking out the Fallas discount store with flames also hitting American Freight, an appliance, furniture, and mattress business.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 12:28:33-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A fire broke out in Southwest Bakersfield on Friday morning in the area of White and Hughes lanes, completely taking out the Fallas Discount Store.

The blaze was reported before 7 a.m. and also hit American Freight, an appliance, furniture and mattress business.

Bakersfield Fire Department is working to prevent the fire from spreading to Planet Fitness which is nearby where the blaze started.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

