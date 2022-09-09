Fire destroys Fallas Discount Store in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A fire broke out in Southwest Bakersfield on Friday morning in the area of White and Hughes lanes, completely taking out the Fallas Discount Store.

The blaze was reported before 7 a.m. and also hit American Freight, an appliance, furniture and mattress business.

Bakersfield Fire Department is working to prevent the fire from spreading to Planet Fitness which is nearby where the blaze started.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.