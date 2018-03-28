Firehouse Subs to host ribbon cutting event on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Firehouse Subs will be hosting a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate the opening of their Bakersfield location.

The business is inviting the public to attend the event located at 3700 California Avenue and enjoy refreshments starting at 11:30 a.m.

The Firehouse Subs Bakersfield location opened in February thanks to local business duo Mike Kamrani and Navid Sapir.