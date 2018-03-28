Firehouse Subs to host ribbon cutting event on Thursday

Fair
HI: 80°
LO: 53°
Pictured above: Mike Kamrani
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Firehouse Subs will be hosting a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate the opening of their Bakersfield location.
The business is inviting the public to attend the event located at 3700 California Avenue and enjoy refreshments starting at 11:30 a.m.
The Firehouse Subs Bakersfield location opened in February thanks to local business duo Mike Kamrani and Navid Sapir.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a 19-year-old man connected to a domestic violence incident that took place last week.
Firehouse Subs will be hosting a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate the opening of their Bakersfield location.
Businesses with job openings in technology, agriculture and customer service will be participating in JobFest on Thursday in the…
Chuck E. Cheese's is proud to support families who have children with autism and special needs. They will now offer a sensory-friendly…