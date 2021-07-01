Fireworks sales begin in Kern County Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fireworks go on sale in Bakersfield Thursday but there are some things you should know before you buy any for the Fourth of July holiday.

Keep in mind only "Safe and Sane" fireworks are legal. That means they must have the California state fire marshal "Safe and Sane" seal on them otherwise they’re illegal.

Anyone with illegal fireworks faces a fine and you can also be fined if you use fireworks outside of permitted hours.

It’s important to remember no fireworks are allowed in our mountain communities and you can always turn in illegal fireworks at any Kern County Fire Department station with no questions asked.