BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Inaugural Bakersfield Pickleball Open brought hundreds to the Bakersfield Country Club Saturday, all looking to compete for the Pickleball champion title.

The sport has picked up in popularity locally over the last several years. So much so, the Bakersfield Racquet Club teamed up with the Ronald McDonald House to hold a tournament featuring over 40 teams and 200 players.

All the proceeds from the event went to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Bakersfield.