First degree murder charges and a million dollar bail for man suspected of June stabbing in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have made an arrest in a July stabbing that happened in Arvin.

On July 22, 2022, KCSO deputies found the body of 29-year-old Merlin Nohe Rodriguez-Valle of San Francisco at a location near Buena Vista Boulevard west of North Comanche Drive in Arvin.

Following a postmortem examination, investigators determined Rodriguez-Valle's cause of death to be several stab wounds. The death was ruled a homicide and KCSO began searching for more information.

On January 3, 2023, the Kern County Sheriff's Department arrested Ramon Moreno of Arvin for the first degree murder of Merlin Nohe Rodriguez-Valle, setting Moreno's bail at a million dollars.

Moreno has also been charged with felony second degree robbery, misdemeanor evading a peace officer, and cited with an infraction for intentionally obstructing the view of someone driving a car.

Moreno is scheduled to appear in court on the charges beginning with the felony charges of murder and robbery in Kern County Superior Court in Bakersfield on January 5, 2023. For the lesser charges, Moreno is scheduled to appear in Superior Court South Division in Lamont on January 6, 2023.