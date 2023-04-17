First responders and motorists stop man from jumping off Lerdo Highway overpass

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Traffic was brought to a halt on Highway 99 and Lerdo Highway for a man threatening to jump off the overpass on Sun, April 16.

California Highway Patrol officers are praising the actions of several motorists during the incident.

A number of agencies responded to the area for a man having a mental health crisis. As personnel arrived, the man was over the rail and standing over the freeway lanes.

The CHP said that the selfless actions of motorists in the area assisted in negotiating with the man and bringing the incident to a "peaceful and safe resolution."

In a statement, the CHP Bakersfield Office said in part "Kindness prevails... We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the truckers and motorists in RVs who volunteered to park across the freeway, shoulder to shoulder, under the subject to shorten the drop."

Warning signs for someone in crisis can include behaviors such as making a plan or researching ways to die, withdrawing from friends and saying goodbye, taking dangerous risks, displaying extreme mood swings, eating and sleeping more or less, or using drugs or alcohol more often.

Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts should get help as soon as possible by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org.

