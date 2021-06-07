First show at Mechanics Bank Arena in 17 months to feature Justin Moore, Clay Walker

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's another sign of our return to normalcy. Monday morning Mechanics Bank Arena announced that its first show at the arena is booked and ready for you to attend this summer.

Country stars Justin Moore and Clay Walker will be the first performers playing at the arena in more than 17 months. They're performing on August 12th.

Moore has released six studio albums including his self-titled debut in 2009, and most recently "Straight Outta the Country." his #1 hits include "Small Town USA", "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away", "Til My Last Day", "Lettin' the Night Roll", "You Look Like I Need a Drink", "Somebody Else Will", "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home", and "Why We Drink."

“I’ve never worked with those guys before, but they’ve played on some of my favorite albums of all time,” says Moore. “We thought it would be really cool to bring them in and record the whole thing at The Castle, this historic studio just south of Nashville where a lot of those legendary hit records were made. Not only did it result in my best album yet, it was also the most fun experience I’ve ever had recording.”

Clay Walker has released 11 studio albums. He has had six number singles including "What's It to You", "Live Until I Die", Dreaming with My Eyes Open", "If I Could Make a Living", "This Woman and This Man", and "Rumor Has It," and has charted more than 30 songs.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m.