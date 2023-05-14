First time flower vendor trying to help a friend in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Omar Onofre is in his first year of selling flowers for Mother's Day, and the reason he decided to get into the business was to help his best friend, who is a mother of four, during a time of need.

“My best friend and I came up with the idea of selling flower arrangements due to the fact that she lost her job. She’s a single mom, and she has four kids, and she is trying to provide for her family,” said Omar Onofre.

At the intersection of Ming and Castro you will find Onofre selling flowers for Mother's Day. Onofre says so far business has been good, but he hopes on Mother's day to sell all the flowers to help his best friend.

“I'm out here helping her out, so she could have a beautiful Mother's Day you know and she’s able to provide for her family, and at the same time she is the one who fixed the arrangements,” said Onofre.

Onofre says he invested almost $3000 in the flowers and hopes that the investment pays off.

“It’s quite a risk, but we believe God will provide, and we will be able to get rid of them, but it’s a little challenging because it’s our first year,” said Onofre.

Onofre says the process has not been easy with no prior experience in the business, and he was worried that he was not going to be able to get the flowers.

“We had to go to L.A. Flower District. We were there at six in the morning. By the time we got there the flowers were sold out. We had to wait for the truck load to arrive, and we were finally able to score on some flowers,” said Onofre.

Onofre says since it is his first-time selling flowers it has been a learning process for him.

“Taking care of the flowers is not easy. we had to rent a facility with AC. We had to buy a bunch of buckets, put water in them, make sure they are taken care of, it’s a big risk, but it’s also a big reward," said Onofre.

Onofre says while he hopes to help his best friend, he also wants to provide beautiful flowers for all the mothers on Mother's Day.