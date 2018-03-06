Five injured after stabbing on Greyhound bus near Visalia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened on a Greyhouse bus on Highway 99 and Avenue 280 near Visalia.

Officials said the bus was headed from Las Vegas to San Francisco when a woman started acting strange following a stop at the Greyhouse bus stop on F Street in Bakersfield.

Police said following the stop, Theresa Ann Andrade Madrigal, 48, who was a passenger on the bus started acting delusional and was talking to imaginary people.

TCSO said the bus driver noticed the woman acting strange and asked her to get off the bus so that he could talk to her. After talking to her, he decided she was calm enough to continue on the trip.

Officials said when the bus was slightly north of Tulare, the suspect stood up from the front of the bus, walked to the back of the bus and grabbed a small 3-year-old girl around the neck and held her at knife point.

UPDATE: 5 victims in #GreyhoundBus #Stabbing, including 3-year-old girl and her mother. 3 victims at #KaweahDelta hospital, 2 are at the scene. The suspect is in surgery. #TulareCounty #sheriff #greyhoundbusstabbing — TulareCounty Sheriff (@TulareSheriff) March 6, 2018

TCSO said the mother of the child immediately started fighting the suspect and was stabbed in the abdomen by the suspect.

Officials said two men on the bus and the bus driver immediately engaged the suspect and fought her until they were able to get the child away from the suspect.

The men then held the suspect on the ground. Officials said as the men were holding the suspect down she was able to self-inflict several stab wounds in her neck and chest area.

The California Highway Patrol, Tulare County Sheriff's Office and several ambulances arrived on scene.

Three victims were transported to a Visalia hospital.

The mother of the 3 year old girl and the suspect both went into surgery.

The 3 year-old-girl had a red mark around her neck, but was expected to be OK.

The two men who jumped in to help were also injured, but had non-life threatening wounds.

Officials said they are still trying to determine where the suspect is from.

The Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is calling the people who jumped in to help heroes.