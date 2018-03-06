Five injured after stabbing on Greyhound bus near Visalia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened on a Greyhouse bus on Highway 99 and Avenue 280 near Visalia.
Officials said the bus was headed from Las Vegas to San Francisco when a woman started acting strange following a stop at the Greyhouse bus stop on F Street in Bakersfield.
Police said following the stop, Theresa Ann Andrade Madrigal, 48, who was a passenger on the bus started acting delusional and was talking to imaginary people.
TCSO said the bus driver noticed the woman acting strange and asked her to get off the bus so that he could talk to her. After talking to her, he decided she was calm enough to continue on the trip.
Officials said when the bus was slightly north of Tulare, the suspect stood up from the front of the bus, walked to the back of the bus and grabbed a small 3-year-old girl around the neck and held her at knife point.