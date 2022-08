KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued Flash Flood Warnings for areas of Kern County for Monday.

A Flash Flood warning is in effect for Tehachapi until 2:45 p.m. Monday and includes Hwy. 58.

A second Flash Flood warning covers parts of Northeastern Kern County until 4:45 p.m. Monday and includes Onyx, Weldon, and Walker Pass.

The NWS advises drivers to turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.