Flavored grape company expands headquarters into McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Tuesday, a Bakersfield-based top fruit-breeding and licensing company, known worldwide for inventing the cotton candy and sweet globe grapes, will be expanding its local headquarters.

International Fruit Genetics broke ground on the development of a $12 million research and breeding campus in McFarland.

This expansion comes at a special time in the company’s history as IFG is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021, making the event an even greater celebration.

One of the company's co-founders told 23ABC their future holds a lot of promise now.

"In some ways, it seems like forever. But it was also like it was yesterday. It's pretty exciting and what's even more exciting is the future that we see. Not only because of this facility. but all the good work that's been done that's propelling our varieties all over the world," said Jack Pandol.

The new facility is located at 29757 Elmo Highway in McFarland.