Flavored tobacco ban takes effect with mixed reactions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you are looking to buy a flavored tobacco product or vape after Wednesday, vending machines and in-person stores won't be your best bet. Proposition 31 bans the sales of tobacco flavor enhancers, a broad term that covers items from vapes to mechanical parts of vapes, to menthol cigarettes aimed at protecting California youths and reducing tobacco use.

Between local health officials and local smoke shop owners, the reactions have been mixed.

“Flavored tobacco you know. Disposables. Wraps. Turps. Infused tips. Devices to smoke out of. Mods. So it’s like they are really taking away everything from us,” said Ahmed Arquafu, owner of a smoke shop in Bakersfield.

“We will continue to educate our current retailers on the current laws and how it relates to their sales of tobacco products and will hold those who choose to violate accountable for their actions,“ responded Jasmine Ochoa, a health equity officer.

As for enforcing the new law those under the jurisdiction of the Kern Public Health Department will be subject to inspections. In terms of the city of Bakersfield, the police department says that conversations are still ongoing on how to enforce it.

The Kern County Public Health Department says that they hope to see a serious decrease in youth flavored tobacco use by the end of 2023.