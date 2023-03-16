Watch Now
FLIGHT adventure park to host Military and First Responders Night

Military and First Responders Night will feature free admission for military members and first responders who can provide I.D., with $5 admission for immediate family members.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 17:18:34-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Indoor trampoline and adventure park FLIGHT will host a Military and First Responders Night on Mon, March 20th.

Military and First Responders Night will feature free admission for military members and first responders who can provide I.D., with $5 admission for immediate family members. First responders and military members will receive a free pair of jump socks, as well.

Military and First responders night will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. FLIGHT will be closed to the general public during those hours.

