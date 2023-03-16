FLIGHT adventure park to host Military and First Responders Night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Indoor trampoline and adventure park FLIGHT will host a Military and First Responders Night on Mon, March 20th.

Military and First Responders Night will feature free admission for military members and first responders who can provide I.D., with $5 admission for immediate family members. First responders and military members will receive a free pair of jump socks, as well.

Military and First responders night will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. FLIGHT will be closed to the general public during those hours.