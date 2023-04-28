FLIGHT Bakersfield to hold Teachers Appreciation Night event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local trampoline park FLIGHT Bakersfield will host a Teachers Appreciation Night event on Mon, May 1.

School teachers and staff will be able to enter the trampoline park for free with a school ID card. They will also receive a free pair of FLIGHT socks, which are necessary for entry to the park. Immediate family members of teachers and school staff receive a discounted admission price of $5, however, must either purchase or bring a pair of FLIGHT socks.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. While the event is taking place, FLIGHT Bakersfield will be closed to the public.