Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FLIGHT Bakersfield to hold Teachers Appreciation Night event

While the event is taking place, FLIGHT Bakersfield will be closed to the public.
Risk comparison: Trampoline parks vs bounce houses vs bowling alley
Scripps National
Risk comparison: Trampoline parks vs bounce houses vs bowling alley
Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 17:55:56-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local trampoline park FLIGHT Bakersfield will host a Teachers Appreciation Night event on Mon, May 1.

School teachers and staff will be able to enter the trampoline park for free with a school ID card. They will also receive a free pair of FLIGHT socks, which are necessary for entry to the park. Immediate family members of teachers and school staff receive a discounted admission price of $5, however, must either purchase or bring a pair of FLIGHT socks.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. While the event is taking place, FLIGHT Bakersfield will be closed to the public.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets