BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Flood Ministries is hosting its inaugural Blanket and Coat Drive.

23ABC has teamed up with Flood Ministries to offer warmth to our neighbors experiencing homelessness in our community this holiday season. If you are looking to give, please consider donating your gently used or new coats, sleeping bags, blankets, or socks.

The drive is happening from Monday, November 21st through Wednesday, December 21st.