Floral designers help loved ones say it with flowers on Valentine's Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tuesday was Valentines Day, and if you are in the floral industry, you know Valentines Day is all-hands-on-deck. At Log Cabin Florist in Bakersfield, they had 30 employees on the clock, roughly double the staff scheduled for any other day.

Customers may not see them up front, but floral designers at Log Cabin Florist are the people responsible for assembling the bouquets. Floral designer Cheri Fitton has been in the business for 51 years.

"Valentines Day is all very last minute. I mean, you guys, you think that if you come in one day early, then you're early, and we've been working on it for a month, you know? Just hoping you'll come in," said Fitton.

It's a floral designer's job to take the vision of the customer and turn it into a reality.

"You listen a lot to the customer, because they are trying to convey an emotion with flowers. You have to be a good listener. You take it from there. Find out if they have special colors or if the person they're sending it to has a favorite color, or if there are flowers that have meaning to them," said Fitton. "And you just listen and make notes and transfer it into their bouquet."

Part of Log Cabin's preparation for Valentines Day was to forecast how many flowers they thought they would need… and then order 10 percent more than that.

Over the three days leading up to Valentines Day, Log Cabin completed about 700 flower deliveries.