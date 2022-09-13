Flu season and vaccination clinics are coming

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the focus on covid boosters for the fall season, people should also remember that flu season is approaching, and their annual flu vaccination should not be forgotten.

Michelle Corson, Public Relations Officer with Kern County Public Health Services says now is the time to be thinking about getting vaccinated.

“Well, it is recommended that we get our flu vaccine anytime in September or October,” said Corson.

Most pharmacies and doctors offices are offering the both the new covid boosters and the annual flu vaccine. Other places like shePOWER, a nonprofit leadership and mentoring organization, will be holding vaccine pop-up clinics every other Wednesday. As of Monday, September 12th, They are offering free covid testing and booster shots.

“We also work with public health, Vaccinate 58, to help provide boosters and vaccines for covid,” said Ora Frink, Executive Director of shePOWER Leadership Academy. “Every other Wednesday, we do a pop-up, a clinical pop-up, here on site at the shePOWER headquarters.”

Frink also says the organization is working on getting flu vaccines for this season.

For those who might be concerned about any risks with receiving both vaccinations close together, or even at the same time, Michelle Corson says there is nothing to worry about.

“Both vaccines can be given at the same time,” said Corson. “I think these are powerful tools that we all should be very aware of, and if you have questions talk to your doctor, but it is highly recommended that you get both.”

For more information about the flu vaccine or cove boosters, the health department recommends you consult your regular doctor or pharmacist.