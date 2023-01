LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — A two-hour fog delay has been announced for schools in the Lamont School District.

The announcement was made at 6:25 a.m. through the Kern Alertline website.

Schools affected include Lamont School, Alicante School, Myrtle Ave School, and Mountain View Middle School.

To keep up with school delays and cancellations, visit alertline.kern.org.