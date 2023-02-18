Food trucks at the Kern County Fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Filipino food, donuts, pizza, and micheladas are just a taste of some of the foods that you will find at the Food Trucks at the Fairgrounds event.

“We want to give the community another spot to hangout, Bakersfield doesn’t offer a whole lot to do, but you know who doesn’t like to eat, and if you can go to one spot and get a little bit of everything in one spot I think that is the perfect idea to bring to Kern County,” said owner of Frenchies Mini Donuts Laura Meza.

A little bit of everything is exactly what you will find at the food trucks at the fairground event as there is a variety of foods, drinks, and desserts.

“There’s Howie’s Micheladas, ourselves, Chapa’s and Bros, Sarap Filipino food, and Zepeda’s Stone Fire Pizza, that’s a total of five vendors,” said Meza.

Laura Meza, the owner of Frenchies Mini Donuts says it is their first time at the event, and hopes to continue attending all year.

Another vendor, Sarap's Filipino food, is attending the event for the second time, as many waited for the truck to try the tasty food.

“So every Thursday, every third Thursday of the month we will be here. Hopefully more food trucks will come here, be bigger, more fun for the community,” said owner of Sarap Jennifer Aliwalas.

Owners of Sarap, Jennifer Aliwalas and Jeneryn San Antonio say they hope more people catch on to the event, and see the community come out and enjoy all the food.

“I think it’s awesome. It's bringing the community together, support and just seeing different folks out here getting out you know every third week on Thursdays I believe right, so yeah I will be back again,” said Kern County resident Tony Morales.

If you are worried about a rainy day or cold weather they even have a designated area indoors with seating available. There is no charge to get in, free parking, and there is even a DJ out there playing music.

Meza says this event is organized to bring the community together.

“This is something that we are bringing together for you. We know that Bakersfield doesn’t have a lot of fun things to offer, but I think this is a fun event you will enjoy," says Meza.

The next Food Trucks at the Fairgrounds event will be held on Mar. 16th from 4p.m. to 8p.m.