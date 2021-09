BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to officials the Foodmaxx on 4128 Chester Avenue will be closing this fall.

The city's fourth Foodmaxx recently closed early last year and was replaced by a Superior Grocers based market.

After the closure there will only be two more stores remaining, one on Ming ave and the other on Niles street.

There is no exact date yet on when the store will close.