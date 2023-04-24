Foothill High School receives pledge for $250,000 from alumna

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Foothill High School received a pledge of $250,000 toward extracurricular activities from a former student.

According to Erin Briscoe-Clarke, Public Information and Communications Manager for the Kern High School District, Foothill High alumna Christy Houston Porter established an endowment and pledged $250,000 towards the school's extracurricular activities. The money will be given to the school over a period of 10 years.

"The Trojan family thanks Mrs. Porter for her generous support of Foothill High School," said Foothill High School Principal Ryan Geivet in a written statement. "Foothill is a hidden gem in Bakersfield. At Foothill, we are family. We take care of each other, honor each other, and celebrate those who came before us. Mrs. Porter is one such member of the Foothill family who embodies the spirit of the Trojans. The staff, students, parents, and community who love our school make this place special."

Porter graduated in 1994 and was inducted into the Foothill Hall of Fame on Sat, March 25 this year. During her inductee speech, Porter announced that she would be pledging $250,000. According to Briscoe-Clarke, Porter said that she wanted no public recognition for her support and instead wanted to "ensure that students feel the love and support she felt while at Foothill."

