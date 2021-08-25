For first time in 25 years, The Blessing Corner reaching out to the community for help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Blessing Corner has been a pillar in the Bakersfield community since 1996 helping those who entered their doors. But now the organization that has assisted so many in their time of need is now asking for your support.

For more than 25 years The Blessing Corner has been located on 1st and Union. But now because of a change in loan holders the church is being asked to pay the remainder of their loan upfront, which is causing uncertainty in their future.

“We only need $29,000 to go the rest of the way. We started off with a goal of $75,000,” explained Pastor Bonnie Turner, executive director of community outreach at The Blessing Corner.

Roles have been reversed for The Blessing Corner. The church is known in the community as an organization that never stops giving. With events like backpack drives, free food drives, and giving away furniture they provide a service to an area that does not have many resources.

Pastor Turner says that the support she has gotten from the community has been overwhelming

“We’ve gotten so many calls from our little seniors about losing it. 'What can I do? I can send $5.' Another guy sent $10. I mean every bit helps but the problem that we’re having is we need the community’s help to make this happen.”

Pastor Turner stressed that the demographic they serve is one that needs the resources The Blessing Corner can provide

“Some of the people we’ve been serving for so many years are people that are sick single mothers with children, veterans that have come back that have lost their way. I mean people that have found themselves homeless because of drugs and alcohol."

Although Pastor Turner recognizes $29,000 is no small feat she believes with community support they will be able to keep their doors open.

"Regardless of what happens, The Blessing Corner is not going anywhere. The Blessing Corner is here. We’re a church but this is just a perfect location for us to continue to do what we’ve been doing."

The Blessing Corner has until the end of the month to raise the funds that will allow them to keep blessing the community. When asked where they will go if they are unable to raise the money, but Pastor Turner wouldn’t even entertain that question.

This Wednesday the Blessing Corner will host a BBQ fundraiser. For those who want to take part in the fundraiser Pastor Turner advises calling ahead at (661) 861-0349 to place your BBQ order. The plates will range from $30-50 and although Pastor Turner realizes those prices may seem high, she wants those who donate to remember that it is a fundraiser for the community.

The food will be available for pick up at the Blessing Corner from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Blessing Corner has until the end of the month to save its building. So if you miss this event and still want to donate you can visit their website.