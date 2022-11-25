For those who work as first responders, Thanksgiving is Worksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many people spend Thanksgiving with family and loved ones, but for some people, that's not an option. Firefighters, police officers, and emergency dispatchers are just some of the first responders who work on Thanksgiving, away from their families and serving the community.

Andrew Freeborn, Public Information Officer for the Bakersfield Fire Department says it is satisfying to commit to the community, even if it means spending some holidays on-call.

"While the firefighters in fire stations all over Kern County are potentially away from their families, and not all have families that can maybe drive to the fire station and visit with them on a holiday, at least we know we are there for our community, and that makes us feel good," said Freeborn.

Freeborn says that with the increase in fires during the holiday season, someone needs to be available in case of an emergency.

"On a day like today, you hust have to be able to prepare yourself to do your best, to be your best for those individuals that are going through a trying circumstance," said Freeborn.

Other first responders working on Thanksgiving are the members of the California Highway Patrol, who sometimes have to deal with tragedies, like happened when a toddler who died after being hit by a car in Bakersfield.

For CHP Sergeant Richard Pierce, it's unfortunate, but it's part of the job.

"There's never a good time of year for this type of accident, or any accident,"But, you know, it's just one of those tragic deals at a holiday time that just can make it hard for everybody," said Pierce.

23ABC was told that many of the firefighters who are working today will have Thanksgiving dinner at the station.