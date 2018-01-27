"Ford Junior Youth of the Month" announced for January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The January "Ford Junior Youth of the Month" will be awarded to a Boys and Girls Club attendee at Emerson Middle School on Friday, Jan 26th.

The Vice President of Community Affairs at Jim Burke Ford and members of the Jim Burke Education Foundation will present an award certificate, a t-shirt, and a $50 Target gift card to the winner.

The winner will also be displayed at the Jim Ford Burke dealership for the month of February.

As part of the year-end celebration in May of 2018, the "Ford Junior Youth of the Year" will be awarded a laptop.

The "Ford Junior Youth of the Year" Program allows the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County to honor their middle and high school members who attend the after-school program for their leadership and service to the community.