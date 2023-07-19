Former Assemblymember Rudy Salas announces run against David Valadao

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former California Assemblymember Rudy Salas officially announced a rematch against David Valadao for California's 22nd District Congressional seat on Tues, July 18.

Salas released a video on his Facebook page, criticizing both Valadao and local Congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Salas received more support from Kern County voters in the last election. He had 52.63 percent of the votes, while Valadao received 47.37 percent of the votes. However, Valadao received more overall votes in the 22nd District.

