Former Bakersfield city council candidate Rajvir Singh Gill arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested for allegedly soliciting criminal acts on Saturday night. The Bakersfield Police Department says Rajvir Singh Gill was the man involved and arrested.

23ABC reached out to the BPD but they said they could not confirm the man arrested was the same man who ran for city council. However, a member of the Gurudawara shaheed Baba Deep Singh ji khalsa Darbar temple tells 23ABC it was him.

“He hired the people. Those people, whoever he hired, they came and told us and they made a report for the police. So, the police called us and they got our information and everything and asked questions and we told them what's going on, and that’s when everything happened,” said Amrik Singh Athwal, a temple board member.

BPD did not elaborate on the specifics of the six counts of criminal acts Gill allegedly solicited.

23ABC reached out to Gill and to Manpreet Kaur, who won the race for council member for Ward 7 but did not hear back from either party.