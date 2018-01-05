Former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey Hall inducted into Rabobank Arena Hall of Fame

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey Hall was inducted into the Rabobank Hall of Fame on Friday.

This honor is bestowed upon those who have had a significant impact in the community.

During his tenure, Bakersfield's 25th and longest-serving mayor has presented more than 1,800 proclamations, nearly 11,000 certificates of appreciation and nearly 1,000 ribbon cuttings.

He has also created hundreds of jobs through his company Hall Ambulance.

Devoted to inspiring Bakersfield's Youth, Mayor Hall donated his entire mayor's salary to create a scholarship fund, which awarded more than $250,000 in financial aid to hundreds of local college students.