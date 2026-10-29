Former Bakersfield Police Detective rejects plea deal in child exploitation case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A plea deal has been rejected for a former Bakersfield Police Detective accused of sexually exploiting a minor and receiving child pornography.

Court records show Marc Lugo rejected the agreement Wednesday.

The story dates back to May 2025, when Lugo was placed on administrative leave and later fired following his arrest on charges involving a minor and child pornography.

Court documents allege Lugo used two Instagram accounts between September 2023 and April 2025 to contact a 15-year-old girl who lived outside of California, requesting nude photos and videos.

After he was released from jail, a judge allowed Lugo to return home under the supervision of his wife, Heather Lugo, who also works as a detective with the Bakersfield Police Department.

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Claims filed against the city and county allege more than two dozen violations of state and federal laws, including due process violations, discrimination, workplace harassment and intimidation.

He is scheduled to go to trial in May of next year.