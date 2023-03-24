Former Bakersfield rabbi shares oral language with students in Israel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the last few years, schools in Israel have been pushing more and more for English language education. To help, one former Bakersfield teacher is bringing a Kern County tradition across the world.

“Oral language is really cool, I learned it when I was teaching in Bakersfield, and there’s over 600 students who are going to be involved in this.”

Bruce Neal is a rabbi and former Bakersfield teacher. He taught in Kern County for over 10 years, during which he became accustomed to activities like the oral language festival.

“I know the OLF in Bakersfield, I was involved in that. So I’m taking that same model and I’m bringing it to Israel," he said.

In Kern County, oral language is a competition that tests students public speaking and creativity while they present their own interpretation of a published literary work. Neal said in his school, located about 30 minutes south of Jerusalem, many students speak English as a second language and most are still learning to read and write in English. He decided oral language was a perfect way to get the students excited and involved in their education.

“They’re afraid of this because standing up in front of a group of adults or a group of their peers and speaking a second language is extremely difficult," he said.

While the task at hand has some nervous, Neal says he see the benefit Kern County program is bringing to his students across the world.

“It is appropriate because oral language, talking in front of a group of people is not a natural act it must be learned," he said.

Among the stories Neal’s students will perform includes Green Eggs and Ham as well as Shell Silverstein poems, their competition is scheduled for the end of June, best of luck to them.