Former deputy district attorney files claim against Kern County District Attorney's Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A former deputy district attorney has filed a claim against the Kern County District Attorney's Office, saying she suffered "continued retaliation, discrimination, and harassment" due to "her religion, race, and disability."

The claim was filed in May. It states that Nishi Dayal informed the DA's Office she that was resigning in November because of the way she was being treated. According to the claim, her notice period was cut short and she was put on paid administrative leave nine days later.

The claim states that although three others resigned in the same time period, she was the only one who had her notice period cut short. It also states that she was escorted from the building.

Dayal is seeking punitive damages greater than $10,000 but less than $25,000. A claim is the first step in filing a lawsuit.

