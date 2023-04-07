Former Donda Academy teachers sue Kanye West

(KERO) — Two former teachers of Kanye West's private school, Donda Academy, have filed a million-dollar civil suit claiming wrongful termination.

Cecilia Hailey and her daughter, Chekarey Byers, claim they were fired from Donda Academy in March in retaliation for reporting code violations. They said they were concerned about sanitation, safety, health, and education standards. Both called the surroundings "chaotic."

The suit claims that wages were often incorrect, the campus didn't have a school nurse, and medications were stored in an unsecured closet with other expired drugs.

"Things were just chaotic. There was no order. They didn't have [a] sound curriculum," said Hailey. "My other serious complaint was that children were being given sushi every day. That was it. From Jan 17 until March 3, the kids had sushi for lunch."

The suit goes on to claim students were only given sushi to eat during lunch and that if the students didn't want sushi, they would not get lunch.

So far, West has not responded.

