Frazier Park woman holding community Thanksgiving dinner to honor late brother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week, Sarah Moffitt and volunteers in Frazier Park will be putting together a Thanksgiving meal for the community to take part in. Moffitt says the event started as a way for her to honor her brother who, she says, loved to give back to others.

“He was born on November 25, 1995, so his birthday actually falls on Thanksgiving this year,” Moffitt said.

Moffitt says this year has been a difficult one. Her family has lost several loved ones due to COVID — but the hardest loss for her was her brother, who died in February in an accident.

But despite the loss, she’s decided to honor his memory and love for giving back by continuing his work for the community.

"He used to volunteer in the soup kitchen, he loved helping, especially little kids.”

Moffitt has helped organize a community thanksgiving dinner in honor of her brother Chris. She said she’s had local restaurants and markets donate items for the dinner, but she’s still accepting donations.

“I’m having all the turkey, the ham, all the fixings.”

This dinner is a special way for Moffitt to commemorate her brother as she thinks back to their own struggles with food growing up.

“Sometimes we really went to bed with no food at all, we had nothing.”

While she works to help feed those in need throughout Frazier Park, she keeps her brother, a lover of cars, close to her heart.

“Everybody in the family got a little wrench.”

The event is open to the public and will take place this Thursday at the Frazier Park library from 2 to 4 p.m. If you’d like to help volunteer or donate to the Thanksgiving dinner, you can find a link here.