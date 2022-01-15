Free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic in Wasco on Sunday

Several non-profits in Wasco are working to get residents vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 in a free clinic on Sunday, Jan. 16th.

United Against COVID-19 is hosting the clinic, and is a coalition of 7 local organizations including All of Us or None, Building Healthy Communities Kern, Dolores Huerta Foundation, Lideres Campesinas, South Kern Sol, Unidad Popular Benito Juarez, and Vision y Compromiso.

Organizers say that less than half of the residents in Wasco are vaccinated, so this community event is to help increase that number and help curb the spread of the virus.

The clinic will be at the "Old Court House" in Wasco at 810 8th St from noon to 5pm. First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available. No proof of insurance or appointment is needed, but bring your vaccine card to get a second dose or booster shot.

In addition to the vaccines and free COVID testing, the event will also have food boxes doanted by CAP-K for families in need. N-95 masks will be distributed as well.

There will also be other resources and information, like rental assistance and more, available.