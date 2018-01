BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Walmart stores will be hosting their first ever Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 20th.

During the wellness day Walmart will be offering free healthcare screenings for blood glucose, blood pressure, body mass index, low-cost immunizations, and in select locations customers can take free vision screenings.

The services will be provided at Walmart stores throughout Bakersfield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.