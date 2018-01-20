Free immunizations for children through January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Adventist Health Bakersfield will be offering free childhood immunizations at various locations throughout Bakersfield.

Vaccines are free to children below the age of 18 who either do not have health insurance, are eligible for Medi-Cal, or are American Indian or Native Alaskan.

No appointment is necessary to receive a vaccine, however parents with children must have their immunization card.

Below are the locations, dates, and times of the immunization clinics.

Wal-Mart Supercenter - Monday, Jan 22nd

5075 Gosford Rd.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vallarta Market - Thursday, Jan. 25th

600 Bear Mountain Blvd.

9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NOR Riverview Park - Monday, Jan. 29th

437 Willow Drive.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart - Tuesday, Jan. 30th

401 Central Ave.

9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Life Church - Wednesday, Jan. 31st

4201 Stine Rd.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.