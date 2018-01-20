Free immunizations for children through January

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Adventist Health Bakersfield will be offering free childhood immunizations at various locations throughout Bakersfield.
Vaccines are free to children below the age of 18 who either do not have health insurance, are eligible for Medi-Cal, or are American Indian or Native Alaskan.
No appointment is necessary to receive a vaccine, however parents with children must have their immunization card.
Below are the locations, dates, and times of the immunization clinics.
5075 Gosford Rd.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
600 Bear Mountain Blvd.
9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
437 Willow Drive.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
401 Central Ave.
4201 Stine Rd.
