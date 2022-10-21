Free mammograms at mobile clinic Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for the second year in a row, free mammograms are being offered through a mobile clinic at Vallarta Supermarkets.

It’s happening Sunday, October 23, at 8200 Rosedale Highway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vallarta Supermarkets is partnering with Los Altos Foods in this effort to encourage women to screen regularly for breast cancer.

It's something marketing manager Karla Casillas said can make a big difference.

"We want to encourage women [to] do regular check ups. It’s very simple. We want to make it convenient for them. It only takes about 20 minutes. It’s not painful, so we just want to encourage that," she said. "We hope that cancer is detected on time [for] some of the women and they are able to enjoy time with their families, so that’s the main thing.”

Walk-ins are accepted although women are encouraged to make an appointment ahead of time. To do so, click here.