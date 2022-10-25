Frugatti’s Restaurant may be expanding, but will always stay ‘real Italian by real Italians’

Frugatti’s Restaurant, a family owned business in Bakersfield, California, is expanding. With 33 years of service in the area, owner Ralph Fruguglietti takes pride in cooking “real Italian by real Italians.”

Fruguglietti announced in a press release on Monday that he has purchased property and will build a new standalone building for the local eatery. The new location is scheduled to be open in the fall of 2023.

The new location is close to the existing restaurant at the northwest corner of Brimhall and Coffee Roads.

“We love this neighborhood and feel blessed to be able to stay so close, just up the street,” Fruguglietti said in the statement. He noted that their take-out business, which ramped up during the pandemic, continues to be strong, as well as their in-house dining. He says the new building will introduce a larger dining room layout that will help with staff workflow.

The ambiance of the new location will reflect an Italian farmhouse, with tall ceilings and large beams. Seating in the Wine Cave will increase, as well as the patio area. The Vespa Bar will be enlarged and will serve as the focal point of the establishment. There will also be dedicated areas for the catering prep kitchen, and take-out service will be made easier with its own dedicated entrance.

The food, Fruguglietti promises, will stay exactly the same, and while Frugatti’s will double in size, it will maintain the same southern Italian feel.

“We will continue to incorporate my family’s Italian heritage and my family travel experiences with an updated look as we strive for a balance in decor between fancy and comfy,” said Fruguglietti. “Nothing too formal or stuffy.”

Fruguglietti expects to be able to move operations to the new building smoothly and with no service downtime. Fruguglietti also expects his son Anthony and daughters Theresa and Katina, who are already active members in the restaurant’s day to day operations, to take a larger role in the operation of the larger location.

“Our family hopes Bakersfield and Kern County will be as proud of this new restaurant as we are,” said Fruguglietti.