Fugitive arrested in northwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest to possession of narcotics

4:40 PM, Jan 29, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The fugitive arrested in northwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest to possession of narcotics and was sentenced to 354 days in prison.

Christopher Goebel, who was arrested near the Rite Aid in northwest Bakersfield on Dec. 29 had an out-of-state warrant for his arrest at the time.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News