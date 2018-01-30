Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The fugitive arrested in northwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest to possession of narcotics and was sentenced to 354 days in prison.
Christopher Goebel, who was arrested near the Rite Aid in northwest Bakersfield on Dec. 29 had an out-of-state warrant for his arrest at the time.
A Bakersfield man and the ACLU have filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city, two Bakersfield Police officers and a sergeant.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said that the Chevron located on Oswell and Niles was robbed at gunpoint just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
UPDATE (Jan. 29, 3:25 p.m.) According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a Hall's Ambulance was traveling eastbound on California Avenue…