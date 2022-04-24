Watch
Fundraiser at Crusader Brewing for local man hospitalized following car accident

Posted at 9:25 AM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 12:25:03-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In March, Matt Freels was making his way back home from a mixed martial arts tournament when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car just outside of Visalia. The crash left him with a traumatic brain injury and he's been in the hospital ever since.

Well today, his friends and family are are out at Crusader Brewing raising funds to help cover his bills and they're inviting the community to come out. It's happening from noon to 5 p.m. There will be food venders, a Jiu-Jitsu clinic, and local band Lipstick Revolver.

