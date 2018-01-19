Funeral for 13-year-old girl Sarah Ullman on Jan. 24

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The funeral for the 13-year-old Bakersfield girl who took her own life on January 16 will be held next week.
Sarah Ullman overdosed on pills after they say she was battling depression from being bullied by classmates at Rosedale Middle School.
Ullman's funeral will be held at Olive Knolls Church of the Nazarene on January 24 at 4 p.m.
