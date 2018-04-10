Funerals for father and daughter killed in crash held on Tuesday

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 58°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Family and friends gathered to remember the final two family members of the Garza family killed in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 43.
A funeral for Adam Garza and his daughter Jordan Garza was held on Tuesday at Lifehouse Church in Bakersfield.
At the services a family member told 23ABC that Ethan Garza, the sole survivor of the crash woke up from an induced comma on Thursday and had a tracheotomy put in on Monday.
Madysyn and Kaleb were laid to rest on Saturday.
CHP says the Garzas were killed in a head-on crash when a woman they believed to have been under the influence crossed over the center median of Highway 43.
That driver was also killed in the crash. A toxicology report has not been released yet confirming that 47-year-old Maria Rodriguez was in fact under the influence.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
Family and friends gathered to remember the final two family members of the Garza family killed in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 43.
The Bakersfield Police Department will be closing down some streets for the Crime Victim's Rights March scheduled for this evening.
PG&E is warning its customers about an increase in scams the company has seen ahead of the tax season deadline.