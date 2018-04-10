Funerals for father and daughter killed in crash held on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Family and friends gathered to remember the final two family members of the Garza family killed in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 43.

A funeral for Adam Garza and his daughter Jordan Garza was held on Tuesday at Lifehouse Church in Bakersfield.

At the services a family member told 23ABC that Ethan Garza, the sole survivor of the crash woke up from an induced comma on Thursday and had a tracheotomy put in on Monday.

Madysyn and Kaleb were laid to rest on Saturday.

CHP says the Garzas were killed in a head-on crash when a woman they believed to have been under the influence crossed over the center median of Highway 43.

That driver was also killed in the crash. A toxicology report has not been released yet confirming that 47-year-old Maria Rodriguez was in fact under the influence.