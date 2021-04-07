Watch
Garces Memorial to offer in-person summer school

Posted at 6:12 PM, Apr 06, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Garces Memorial High School is pleased to offer an in-person summer school! The summer curriculum is a combination of academic, athletic and enrichment classes, which are offered, in a relaxed and safe atmosphere.

Most classes are small which facilitates individualized learning to meet the needs of students from different educational backgrounds. Most middle school classes are offered in 2-week blocks.

Garces Memorial Summer School is open to students entering 5th through 12th grade in the 2021- 2022 academic year.

In its 29th year of operation, Garces will offer 10-unit courses approved by the Kern High School District in Math, English, Social Studies and Spanish.

Non-credit courses like Art, Summer Reading and athletics will still be offered. For 5th through 8th graders, there are two, two-week sessions available. Kids can take academic core classes like math and English or non-academic classes like CSI: Forensic Science, robotics, art or participate in athletic camps.

Summer school registration begins April 5, classes start June 21.

Check here for more information and to register.

