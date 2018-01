BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Gary Sinise Foundation will host a “Walls of Honor” event on Tuesday, January 11 at 10 a.m for USMC Corporal Brubaker.

Veterans, community leaders, family, and friends are invited to write personal messages of gratitude on the walls of the new specially adopted smart home smart home currently under construction for USMC Corporal Brubaker and his family.

The event will be held at 6852 Rollin Brown Court, Bakersfield, CA 93313.