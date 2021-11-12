Gas prices almost record high in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gas prices in Bakersfield are close to the highest it’s been in the past decade. The average cost of gas in Bakersfield is $4.58 and statewide, the average is about $4.65, and nationally, it’s about $3.42, those numbers are according to AAA.

Even with these near-record prices, experts said that probably won’t stop people from taking road trips this holiday season.

If you’re filling up your tank before the holiday season, your wallet could feel lighter and millions of people across the state could feel that too.

“We anticipate that 4.4 million people in SoCal will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. The vast majority of them – 3.8 million – will go by automobile and people will need gasoline to get to their destination,” said Doug Shupe from the Auto Club of Southern California.

That’s just about one percent lower than the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2019, before the pandemic. Shupe with the auto club of Southern California said they project that even with rising gas prices, people will still travel by road.

“People may adjust their schedules a little bit, maybe they won’t drive as far or go for as many days, or they’ll pack lunches for the road trip instead of spending money at restaurants. Or stay with friends and family instead of spending money at a hotel,” said Shupe.

Shupe added this increase in gas prices is not just felt here locally in Bakersfield. But it’s a problem across the county with no end in sight.

“We don’t know when we’re going to have relief at the pump really it’s all going to depend on the higher crude oil prices and when they start to ease,” said Shupe.

Currently, the average price for a gallon of gas in Bakersfield is $4.58, according to the Auto Club of Southern California. That’s 4 cents higher than last week, 20 cents higher than last month, and $1.46 higher than last year.

“To put that into perspective, drivers with the typical mid-size sedan with a 14-gallon size fuel tank paying a $1.47 more per gallon means that they’re paying more than $20 to fill up that tank of gas compared to one year ago,” said Shupe.

But here are some ways Shupe said you can try to get the most fuel for your buck.

The auto club said to try to keep your vehicle well-maintained and serviced with your tires inflated. Try to remove the extra load from your car. If it’s warm outside, try to park in the shade so your car doesn’t heat up and the AC has to run extra to cool down and when you can, try to go a little out of your way to find the cheapest gas stations around you.

“Oftentimes, we’re creatures of habit so we got to that one fueling station because it’s easy to get to on this side of the road. You know on your daily commute to work, take the kids to school. If you notice other stations selling for less and you don’t have to drive too far out of your way to get it, we encourage you to visit those gas stations,” said Shupe.

The price of gas in Bakersfield is just 7 cents below the record price, it was $4.64 in 2012. AAA said you can find cheap gas stations in your area on their app, trip-tik planner.